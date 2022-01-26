Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.96. 295,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,342,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

