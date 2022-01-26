Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVE GSV traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

