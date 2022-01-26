Goldcoin Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $84,480.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00291914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,836,909 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

