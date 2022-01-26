Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $60,402.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $299,385.26 and approximately $60,402.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

