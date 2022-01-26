Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 245,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Golden Ocean Group worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.16%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

