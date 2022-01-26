Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$4.90. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 17,199 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. NBF cut shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

