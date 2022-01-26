Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 141,227 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of CyrusOne worth $70,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

