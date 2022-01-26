Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 31,172 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Twist Bioscience worth $74,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

