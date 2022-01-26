Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $70.40 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of ChampionX worth $70,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

