Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $78.79 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $78,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

