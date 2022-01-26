Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $81.11 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Apollo Global Management worth $81,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 303,823 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $614,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

