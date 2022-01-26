Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $70,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

