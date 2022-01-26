Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $70,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.