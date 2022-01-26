Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,344 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of PACCAR worth $79,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 14.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

