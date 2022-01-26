Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 62,928 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.83% of CONMED worth $69,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CNMD opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

