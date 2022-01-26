Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 399,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.65% of Matador Resources worth $73,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

MTDR stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

