Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 305,328 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of American Financial Group worth $80,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

