Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 533,849 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,849 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $75,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

