Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 76,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.76% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $79,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 328,171 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

