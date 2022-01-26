Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 589,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 249,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, decreased their target price on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

