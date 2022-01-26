Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77.
In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
