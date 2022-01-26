Goosehead Insurance’s (GSHD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.