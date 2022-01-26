Govi Hits Market Cap of $8.62 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a market cap of $8.62 million and $423,824.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

