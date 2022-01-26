GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 3.2%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,382,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,027,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.04.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

