Graft (GRFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,660.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $41,664.30 and approximately $23,660.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00402903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

