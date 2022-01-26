Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.64

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

