Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 12.5%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 397,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 211,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

