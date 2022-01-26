Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.38 ($27.70).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €19.11 ($21.72). 586,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.97. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

