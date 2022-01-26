Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Tops $7.09 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $73,392.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.