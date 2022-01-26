GravityCoin Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,881.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,975,708 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

