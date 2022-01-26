Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.15 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

