Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 7,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

