Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.