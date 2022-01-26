Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $46.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Dot traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 20114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

