Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.85. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,734. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

