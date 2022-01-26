Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys 19,517 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 5.62% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

