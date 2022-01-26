Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $63.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,602.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,853.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,809.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

