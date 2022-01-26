Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,877,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,232. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

