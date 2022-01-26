Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 357.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.4% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 1.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 27,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.