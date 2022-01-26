Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,268,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 2,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,220. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $32.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

