Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,460,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,192,703,000 after purchasing an additional 226,708 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 33,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 780,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $301.91. The stock had a trading volume of 291,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average of $343.37. The stock has a market cap of $839.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.