Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,044 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.82. 57,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

