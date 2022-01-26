Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 793.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,820.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 16,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,849. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

