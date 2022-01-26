Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,067 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $91.44.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

