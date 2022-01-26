Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,185. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

