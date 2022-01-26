Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

RYF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

