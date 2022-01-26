Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

