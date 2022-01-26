GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 3.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 1,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 132.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

