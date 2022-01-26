Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($19.29) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.82). Approximately 4,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($18.62).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,497.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,600.25. The company has a market cap of £48.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

