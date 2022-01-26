Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.18). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 185,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £150.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.40.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($112,292.77).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

