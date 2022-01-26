Grin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,142.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.12 or 0.06779659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00295453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.11 or 0.00799933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066634 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00400715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00247211 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,284,080 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.