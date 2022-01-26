Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 27,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 964,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $736.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

